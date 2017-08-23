KPNX
Close

Trump tweets: Love Arizona, Phoenix crowd amazing, not a fan of Sen. Flake

The rally, the protests and disruptive crowds after Trump's campaign rally in Phoenix.

12 News , KPNX 8:21 AM. MST August 23, 2017

PHOENIX - After a speech in which he covered a broad range of topics and protests which -- at times --- turned violent, President Trump woke up early Wednesday morning to say he loves Arizona.

"Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house," he tweeted.

 In the same tweet, Trump took a jab at something he doesn't like about the state: Arizona's junior senator.

"Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!" he said.

Trump took the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday night -- walking out to "I'm Proud To Be An American" -- after spending time with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Marines in Yuma.

For more than 20 minutes the president aired grievances with the media -- echoing his message with a tweet referencing the "Fake News Media" Wednesday morning.

From there, Trump covered a wide range of topics including former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, border security, his objections against both of Arizona's senators and Congress.

RECAP: Trump goes broad in Phoenix speech before police, protesters clash

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to attend the event in support of the president and to protest against him.

Police deployed pepper spray and flash bangs on protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center following the president's speech. Police said protesters threw items at them, leading to the escalation, but nobody was treated for injuries related to the protest.

READ: Trump rally protest ends with police firing pepper balls, arresting 4

Trump did not touch on this in his Wednesday morning tweets, but did mention the crowd outside at least once during his speech Tuesday night saying the Secret Service had told him that there "aren't too many people protesting" outside his rally.

The president is expected to leave Arizona for Nevada around 8:45 a.m.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories