Trump tweets: Love Arizona, Phoenix crowd amazing, not a fan of Sen. Flake

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - After a speech in which he covered a broad range of topics and protests which -- at times --- turned violent, President Trump woke up early Wednesday morning to say he loves Arizona.

"Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house," he tweeted.

In the same tweet, Trump took a jab at something he doesn't like about the state: Arizona's junior senator.

"Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!" he said.

Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house. I love the Great State of Arizona. Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

Trump took the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday night -- walking out to "I'm Proud To Be An American" -- after spending time with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Marines in Yuma.

For more than 20 minutes the president aired grievances with the media -- echoing his message with a tweet referencing the "Fake News Media" Wednesday morning.

Last night in Phoenix I read the things from my statements on Charlottesville that the Fake News Media didn't cover fairly. People got it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

From there, Trump covered a wide range of topics including former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, border security, his objections against both of Arizona's senators and Congress.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to attend the event in support of the president and to protest against him.

Police deployed pepper spray and flash bangs on protesters outside the Phoenix Convention Center following the president's speech. Police said protesters threw items at them, leading to the escalation, but nobody was treated for injuries related to the protest.

Trump did not touch on this in his Wednesday morning tweets, but did mention the crowd outside at least once during his speech Tuesday night saying the Secret Service had told him that there "aren't too many people protesting" outside his rally.

Thank you Arizona. Beautiful turnout of 15,000 in Phoenix tonight! Full coverage of rally via my Facebook at: https://t.co/s0D12EFs40 pic.twitter.com/WT4D9Vsen1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

The president is expected to leave Arizona for Nevada around 8:45 a.m.

