Trump heading to Nevada Wednesday after a day in Arizona for rally

PHOENIX - After a nearly full day in Arizona for a visit to the border and a campaign rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump will continue on to Reno, Nevada before heading back the Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to depart from Sky Harbor International Airport at 8:45 a.m., landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 10:25 a.m.

Road closures are unknown but expected as the presidential motorcade makes its way through the Valley. Trump is staying in Scottsdale and will depart from Sky Harbor.

Trump took the stage at his campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday. In his approximately hour-and-a-half speech, Trump hinted at a future presidential pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and took digs at both Arizona senators.

The night continued after the speech when police began to deploy pepper spray on protesters and ordered the crowds to leave the area.

While in Reno, Trump is scheduled to give remarks to the National Convention of the American Legion and sign the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act.

