Trotting Park gets leveled after decades as West side landmark

It was once referred to as the "ghost track of Goodyear" and now the Phoenix Trotting Park is in the beginning stages of destruction.

Crews will spend several days leveling the facility that was built back in 1964 and used for horse trotting. Project organizers like Jim Middleton with BCS Enterprises Inc say the building has become a safety hazard.

“It'll come down in a slow, methodical method, no big drop like an implosion or anything like that,” he said.

The slow process didn't stop spectators from scoping out the site, Middleton said.

“It's been here my entire life so I've always passed it driving, so it's going to be weird not seeing it here anymore,” one local said.

Even though residents are sad to see the Phoenix Trotting Park in pieces, some are already hopeful for what the property can be used for next.

“Trees, maybe an orchard, citrus orchard or something like that would be beautiful,” another resident said.

The facility was built in 1964 and was only open for about two and a half seasons.

“They've had a number of trespassers here, they want to make sure that the site is safe, so they don't have anyone get injured out here," he said. "So they're going ahead and doing the demolition now.”

A lack of use was blamed on hot temperatures and tough access to the track during that time and as of now, there are no plans for the land. Middleton says, it'll take two to three days to completely level the concrete building and about two months to clean up all the debris.

