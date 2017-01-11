Trooper, prisoner injured in I-17 crash; freeway reopens

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a prisoner were both injured during a four-car crash Wednesday night in Phoenix.
The crash shut down Interstate 17 southbound near Bethany Home Road from about 5 p.m. until after 9 p.m.
The highway patrol vehicle crashed into a Dodge Nitro, which hit a Toyota sedan, DPS said. The DPS vehicle then hit another vehicle.
The trooper and female prisoner, arrested earlier on an outstanding warrant, both remained hospitalized as of 9:30 p.m. but neither had life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge also suffered minor injuries.
REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs