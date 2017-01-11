Trooper, prisoner injured in I-17 crash; freeway reopens

A DPS vehicle involved in a crash which injured a trooper and a prisoner Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a prisoner were both injured during a four-car crash Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The crash shut down Interstate 17 southbound near Bethany Home Road from about 5 p.m. until after 9 p.m.

The highway patrol vehicle crashed into a Dodge Nitro, which hit a Toyota sedan, DPS said. The DPS vehicle then hit another vehicle.

The trooper and female prisoner, arrested earlier on an outstanding warrant, both remained hospitalized as of 9:30 p.m. but neither had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge also suffered minor injuries.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)