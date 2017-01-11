Trooper, prisoner injured during transport in I-17 crash

A DPS vehicle involved in a crash which injured a trooper and a prisoner Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a prisoner were both injured during a crash Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The crash shut down Interstate 17 southbound near Bethany Home Road.

Another person had minor injuries, according to DPS.

No condition was available on the trooper or the prisoner.

The freeway is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m.

