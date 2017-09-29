Trooper hurt in crash that may involve Scottsdale carjacking suspect

The silver car DPS believes to be linked to a carjacking at a Scottsdale Starbucks earlier in the day (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Friday in a multi-car crash that possibly involved a suspect in a carjacking from earlier in the day.

DPS said the collision at 32nd Street and McDowell Road may be tied to a carjacking at a Scottsdale Starbucks early on Friday morning, when a man in a mask pointed the gun at a driver and forced him to get out of the car. The suspect drove off with the victim's car.

Both the trooper and suspect involved in the crash are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS said the trooper was running license plates around 3 p.m. and discovered a black stolen vehicle in the area of the freeway interchange among Interstate 10, State Route 51 and Loop 202.

A short pursuit ensued, but when the vehicle got off the highway, the trooper was forced to terminate the chase, according to DPS.

The trooper proceeded onto 24th Street just south of McDowell Road and performed a U-turn to get back on the highway when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a silver car, DPS said.

DPS said the trooper chased the car until it crashed into two pickup trucks at 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

The people in the trucks were not injured, according to DPS.

DPS said though the trooper was injured, he was able to take the suspect into custody with a taser.

