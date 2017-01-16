KPNX
Trooper corrals 'fast and elusive' Schnauzer loose on Loop-101

12 News , KPNX 2:15 PM. MST January 16, 2017

A Schnauzer mix named Bentley was reunited with his family on Monday thanks to the work of a DPS trooper and a microchip.

A trooper tracked down Bentley, who has been missing since January 9, after he got loose on the Loop-101 on Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The trooper finally "collared" the runaway on Price after the "fast and elusive" dog took a romp along the freeway.

ADOT tweeted that the dog was taken to a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Center.

