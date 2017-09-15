Tribal policeman accused of sex abuse sentenced to 6 months

Jay Hun Wu booking photo. (Photo: Scottsdale Police Department)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A former Salt River Police Department officer accused of sexually abusing a woman in his custody last year has been sentenced to six months in jail and lifetime probation.

Jay Hun Wu pleaded guilty in June to attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct. He was sentenced on Friday and must also register as a sex offender.

Scottsdale police arrested Wu in May 2016 on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

Police say a 43-year-old woman reported that Wu sexually abused her in March 2016 after Wu gave her a courtesy ride home when she was the subject of an investigation.

Wu had pleaded not guilty to the charges a month after his arrest.

The Salt River Police Department serves the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

