Trail accessible to wheelchairs, strollers opening in Buckeye

This November 2017 photo from @adventures_az on Instagram shows sunrise at the White Tanks in Skyline Regional Park. (Photo: @adventures_az/Instagram)

A new trail with accessible surfaces is scheduled to open in a Buckeye park in January.

The short trail in Skyline Regional Park offers a 0.6-mile stretch of compressed rocks that allow people who use wheelchairs and people pushing strollers to use the trail.

The trail will be opened at an event on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. The park is at 2600 N. Watson Road, about two miles north of Interstate 10.

The trail's construction was funded through a grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails.

There were 200,000 visitors to the park in 2017, according to a news release from the City of Buckeye. The park has 16 miles of available trails.

© 2017 KPNX-TV