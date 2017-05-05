'Traffic flowing' on eastbound Loop 101 after morning motorcycle crash

Traffic seen backed up on eastbound Loop 101 after a morning motorcycle crash on May 5, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says "traffic is flowing" on eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

The closure lasted for a few hours during the morning commute. Loop 101 reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

According to ADOT, traffic was backed up to Tatum Boulevard.

The westbound lanes were unaffected during the closure.

