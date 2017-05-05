KPNX
'Traffic flowing' on eastbound Loop 101 after morning motorcycle crash

12 News , KPNX 6:30 AM. MST May 05, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says "traffic is flowing" on eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

The closure lasted for a few hours during the morning commute. Loop 101 reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

According to ADOT, traffic was backed up to Tatum Boulevard.

The westbound lanes were unaffected during the closure.

 

