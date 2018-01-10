Track how many calories you burn with Team Afterburn in Gilbert

Members take a resistance training class inside the Team Afterburn gym in Gilbert. Photo: Bryan West/12 News

GILBERT, Ariz. – If your goal is to lose weight and build muscle in the new year, check out Team Afterburn in Gilbert.

The 45-minute workout is a blast.

You wear a monitor to watch your heart rate and track how many calories you burn. Every class burns hundreds of calories-- you may even reach the 1,000 calorie mark!

“You can burn 1,000 calories in a class,” said Phil Clar, owner of Team Afterburn. “Everyone is a little bit different. Everyone’s metabolism is a little bit different. Everyone’s levels are a little bit different and that’s why we use the heart rate monitors, because we are going to push you to your level.”

Many of the instructors take the class and endure the same pain and gain as members.

The class alternates between cardio and resistance training. When you do resistance training, you build up a lot of lactic acid so doing cardio the next day helps flush that lactic acid out.

“In some cases, we actually want to pull you down like beginners,” said Clar. “We want to make it a little bit easier on them so they don’t get overwhelmed in the very beginning. Very critical for a beginner because for a lot of beginners this can be very overwhelming they think they can’t do it.”

The gym has a deal right now: six weeks of classes for $75.

For more information, visit Team Afterburn's website.

© 2018 KPNX-TV