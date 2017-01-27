The historic homes tour is Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, with proceed benefiting the Mesa Historical Museum. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - In the 1950's, Fraser Fields -- near University Road and Horne Road in Mesa -- was considered the outskirts of the Valley.

"These homes range around 3,000 feet and that appealed to people," said Virginia Berg with the Mesa Historical Society. "Some of them, my goodness, even put a swimming pool in. It was a novel idea to go outside of the city limits of Mesa square and start building homes. This was after WWII. However in that time, our population was only about 15,000."

The Hussey family house is one of 14 homes on a tour being offered Saturday, Jan. 28.

Tickets are $20 and the proceeds benefit the Mesa Historical Museum.

For more information, visit www.valleyhistoryinc.com.

(© 2017 KPNX)