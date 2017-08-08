Topgolf to open 4th Arizona location in Glendale

TopGolf Scottsdale. (Photo: TopGolf)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A popular sports entertainment venue is headed to the west Valley. Topgolf announced it would open its fourth Arizona location near the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The 65,000-square-foot venue is expected to open in 2018 along the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road. The property will be purchased, according to a release, from the City of Glendale and is estimated to serve about 450,000 visitors in its first year.

Topgolf Glendale will follow locations in Gilbert and Scottsdale with Topgolf Tucson expected to open sometime in the winter.

According to a release, the three-level Glendale location will be open year-round with thousands of square feet of event space and hitting bays. Construction will begin later this year.

"Topgolf and this vibrant, dynamic area are a perfect match and would offer residents and visitors alike fun entertainment options," Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said. "This signature opportunity would go a long way in furthering the type of quality growth Glendale is attracting to this thriving district."

