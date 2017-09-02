Toddler dies after falling up to 60 feet below Midgley Bridge near Sedona

Midgley Bridge, just north of Sedona. (Photo: George Heckard)

SEDONA, Ariz. - Sedona fire crews said a 2-1/2-year-old child has died after falling below Midgley Bridge just north of Sedona Saturday.

Crews located the deceased child on a ledge between 50 and 60 feet below the trail the child had fallen from.

The family of the child is on vacation visiting the area from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

