Today could be your best chance to grab tickets for 'Hamilton' at ASU

The Broadway Musical Hamilton will come to ASU Gammage in 2018. (Photo: ASU Gammage)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Subscriptions to the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season go on sale Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

This could be your best bet at grabbing tickets to the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.

A subscription for the 2017-2018 Gammage season will guarantee tickets to Hamilton before they go on sale to the general public. Previous season subscribers were able to renew season tickets starting March 28.

The musical will hold performance at ASU Gammage in Tempe for four weeks starting Jan. 30, 2018 until Feb. 25, 2018.

The 11-time Tony-Award-winning musical will anchor the theatre's "largest Broadway season" which features other hits like Fun Home, Something Rotten!, The Bodyguard, The King and I, The Color Purple, The Humans and School of Rock.

In a release, Gammage officials said the “fastest and most efficient” way to purchase tickets is online.

Pricing:

• Tuesday – Thursday: $190, $410, $495, $585, $750*

• Friday & Sunday Evening: $225, $455, $550, $635, $820*

• Saturday Matinee, Saturday Evening, Sunday Matinee: $240, $475, $570, $665, $850*

The prices with the * require a donation to ASU Gammage VIP Club, according to a release.

Some additional information:

• Some seating zones may be already sold out prior to being available to the public.

• Officials say the best availability is Sunday evening.

• You should have several days and seating zones in mind just in case your first choice is unavailable.

For more information, visit asugammage.com.

© 2017 KPNX-TV