Tips to keep your kids safe around water

A backyard pool. (Photo: irina88w/Thinkstock)

A 1-year-old girl pulled from a backyard pool in Youngtown Tuesday afternoon has died. MCSO said the little girl crawled out through a doggy door in the home.

The girl was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Neighbors told 12 News the girl and her parents were friends or relatives of the family living there. It’s unclear if they were staying the night or just there for the day.

Melissa Sutton with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona advised parents that the danger comes soon after a child can crawl.

“Once kids are mobile, they can get out of your sight in a heartbeat,” said Sutton. “The more barriers in place, the more time it buys us.”

Sutton urged anyone with a pool to install a fence with a locking gate. She also suggested parents put their kids in swim lessons at an early age.

MCSO said the little girl who drown was missing about 10 minutes before anyone noticed.

