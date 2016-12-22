Tips for holiday recycling

(Photo;Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Keep Phoenix Beautiful is reminding residents to remember the "big four's" when it comes to recycling during the holiday season.

1. If you can tear the paper, then it can be recycled (in most cases): Items like holiday wrapping paper and gift bags can be recycled, but avoid the ribbons. The exceptions to this rule are paper towels and napkins, which have already been recycled several times and can't be used any more. Empty cardboard boxes can be recycled and should be broken down before disposing. Pizza boxes are also okay.

2. Hard plastics are good: The sometimes difficult-to-open plastic packaging can be recycled along with plastic party cups and food containers. Keep the caps on plastic bottles and, in most cases, there is no need to rinse anything out as long as it won't drip over other items in the bin.

3. Gather up your glass: The city of Phoenix allows glass to be recycled directly from your recycle bin and residents of Glendale should drop off their items at a designated glass bin at the landfill.

4. The more metals, the merrier: Items like cans and clean aluminum foil can be tossed in the recycle bin.

Beginning Dec. 7, Keep Phoenix Beautiful will begin recycling Christmas trees.

