Tips and tricks to get on a better sleep schedule

MESA, Ariz. - Everything we do revolves around the amount of sleep we get each night. The experts at Valley Sleep Center say there are several routines that can help everyone get on a better schedule.

Sleep is one of the most important routines we can create for our bodies, but it can also be the toughest to nail down, says Lauri Leadley, Valley Sleep Center president.

"The best thing to do is to maintain a regular sleep-wake cycle," Leadley said. "So go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time. Try to get at least seven hours of sleep."

Eating can disrupt our attempts to get on that schedule.

"Cut the carbs because foods that are high in processed carbs can convert to sugar and make you feel bogged down during the day," she said.

If you do need a snack before dozing off, try cottage cheese, plain yogurt, fresh fruit and nuts.

Experts used to say working out before bed kept you awake longer, but Leadley offers different advice.

“We’ve learned that it’s actually really good, especially if you take a warm shower or hot bath because your body temperature drops and it helps increase your ability to fall asleep,” she said.

Finally, possibly one of the most challenging for all of us is social media. Leadley recommends unplugging from Facebook, the computer and TV before bed.

“Any type of light, whether it’s natural or artificial will stimulate the brain to be awake so you want to have a calming routine where things are kind of darker," she said.

The calming routine helps Increase melatonin in your body, giving you a better night’s rest.

Experts at Valley Sleep Center say if you can’t get seven hours of straight sleep a night, napping to add up to the seven hours is still beneficial.

