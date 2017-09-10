Thousands of flags at Tempe Beach Park honor lives lost on 9/11

People walk through a field of almost 3,000 flags, each one meant to represent a person killed in 9/11.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Monday will mark the 16th year since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York City.

The City of Tempe, and the Exchange Club of Tempe, are honoring those who perished with a unique tribute called the Healing Fields. There are 2,996 flags, each representing a life lost, standing on the field of Tempe Beach Park. Each one represents a person who died in the attacks.

Eight teddy bears rest among the flags, for the 8 children who died in the attack.

"The idea behind it is, when people started coming to the field of flags, a healing process started taking effect," said Michael Whitaker, who started Healing Fields memorial 14 years ago.

"People come out here and they fall to the ground crying. They're just humbled by this field,"Whitaker said.

There will be a ceremony on Monday at 5:46 a.m., the time in Arizona when the first plane struck, and a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m.

