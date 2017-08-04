Thousands of backpacks donated Friday at various Valley events

Boxes full of backpacks were donated to Valley kids. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX – On Friday, CopperPoint volunteers donated 800 backpacks to students in the Valley including kids at Heard Elementary School in Phoenix.

Each backpack was filled with supplies such folders, notebooks and pencils.

Over the last 14 years CopperPoint has donated over 14,000 backpacks to Arizona school children with its Pack to School program.

In addition to this, Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide donated thousands of backpacks to children over the course of two days here in the Valley.

If you'd like to donate backpacks or school supplies for the upcoming school year, there are many local organizations accepting donations including United Way, Arizona Helping Hands and Backpacks 4 Kids AZ.

