This message on the neighboring building instantly cheered up a hospital patient

The message written to hospital patients from workers on a nearby building, as seen from Valerie's room. (Photo: Valerie Vitale)

A woman in the hospital saw a message that brightened her day.

In March, a group of iron workers from Nexus Steel wrote a message on spray paint on a beam facing the University Medical Center in Phoenix.

In a photo shared on Banner—University Medicine's Facebook page, a beam is seen with the phrase "Get well soon from the iron workers" written on the side.

Valerie Vitale saw the message and was instantly cheered up.

"I hope these wonderful men get some kind of recognition for what they did," she wrote in an email to 12 News. "They took time out of their busy, not to mention dangerous, job, to do this."

"I LOVE you Iron Workers!" she said.

