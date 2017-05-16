This Camelback mansion listed for $10.8M is real estate eye candy

This 14,000-square-foot Paradise Valley home features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and is listed for $10.8 million. (Photo: HighRes Media)

If the inside of this home takes your breath away, tune in to 12 News at 10 p.m. for a tour of the gorgeous view and grounds.

“Welcome to this beautiful, transitional contemporary home in the heart of Paradise Valley.”

Sitting on 2.25 acres of lush land, this 14,000-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms is pure luxury.

Realtor Joan Levinson calls it one of the best floorplans she's ever seen.

The single-level, gated estate features a fabulous master bedroom with closets that feel more like a department store, natural-light-filled living and dining rooms, and a 3,000-bottle wine room that leads straight to the kitchen.

“This kitchen is unbelievable. You are going to feel right at home. It’s so luxurious,” said Levinson.

The most eye-catching feature of the kitchen: an enormous 4-inch-thick white onyx island.

As for entertaining, a game features a full wet bar, lots of space and, of course, your very own home theater.

And in case all of that isn’t enough to you, this estate features not one, but two separate guest houses, with one maxing out at more than 2,000 square feet.

This Paradise Valley estate can be yours for $10.8 million.

Keep dreaming!

