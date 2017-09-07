This adorable and unlikely duo is looking for a furever home

Lenny, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, and Sqiggy, a 2-year-old Cairn terrier, are looking for a home. (Photo: MCACC)

The saying "opposites attract" is certainly true for two inseparable dogs that are looking for a family to call their own.

Lenny, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, and Squiggy, a 2-year-old Cairn terrier, were brought in together, according to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC).

And because of overcrowding at the shelter, these two are free to adopt.

MCACC hopes to keep the two dogs together, but says Squiggy is receiving more attention than Lenny.

The pair loves to cuddle, MCACC says.

Have space for this adorable duo? You can see them at the MCACC West location at 2500 S 27th Avenue in Phoenix.

For more information, visit pets.maricopa.gov or call MCACC at (602) 506-7387.

