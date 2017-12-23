Thief wanted for robbing Circle K in Laveen

Police say this man robbed a Circle K (SILENT WITNESS)

PHOENIX - On November 19, 2017 at 6:10 a.m., police say a man purchased food from the Circle K before following an employee in the back and stealing money.

The Circle K was located at 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The suspect then left on foot the same way he walked in, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 20 years old, 5'11", weighing roughly 180 pounds.

If you recognize the man in the video, the Phoenix Police Department asks you to call 480-WITNESS.

