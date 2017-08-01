The Valley is seeing dark clouds all around and rain in the southeast

Though the clouds are dark, the storm does seem to be slow moving. (Photo: @Official_BobbyJ/ Twitter)

Dark clouds and moisture started to roll through the Valley as rain hit southeast of Chandler Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the ominous clouds from one of their cameras on the Loop 202.

Dark skies in the Southeast Valley along Loop 202 (Santan). pic.twitter.com/Q95aBfv67t — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 1, 2017

Jimmy Q said to expect humidity to increase this week and chances of rain and storm activity is on the radar all week.

Though the clouds are dark, the storm does seem to be slow moving. National Weather Service hasn’t issued any updates and ADOT hasn’t predicted any traffic concerns.

As always, Team 12 will be tracking the storm.

