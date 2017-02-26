The scary truth about sexual abuse in Phoenix

Laurie Latham teachers a group of children to stay safe from sexual predators. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12News)

PHOENIX - One in every four girls will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday. The alarming statistic comes from the Centers of Disease Control, and is showing its ugly head in the Valley of the Sun.

"Somebody you think you've known for 11 years, and you have no idea," says a Valley mother who is asking we conceal her identity. She says her ex-husband was drugging and sexually abusing her daughter's friend.

"Snapchats came through from somebody and the parents had the phone. They started to pretend they were the daughter, lured the Snapchatter to the house. Come to find out, it was my ex-husband."

It was a bombshell discovery that still bothers this mom two years later. She wonders if there was ever a time she left the two alone together not knowing exactly what was happening behind the scenes.

The story is much different for Diana Schalow, who will never get a chance to teach her daughter the right ways to act online.

"She went on a date with a man posing as somebody he wasn't. She never came home. He murdered her and buried her and burned her car."

Schalow's daughter was Angela Russo, and it wasn't her first encounter with online dating. This time was much different, but the warning signs aren't always necessarily there, says retired officer Laurie Latham.

"It's not the guy with the mask in the bushes with a gun. It's the P.E. teacher. It's the stepfather," Latham says.

Her experiences in this area prompted Latham to start a nonprofit called "Play It Safe," which aims to educate children and parents about the latest dangers of sexual abuse. For information and questions, you can call 602-538-3639 or email the organization at azplayitsafe@gmail.com

