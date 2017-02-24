The Rose and Crown Pub gets its liquor license back

Hands holding beer glasses. (Photo: tomorca/Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - An English pub in the heart of Phoenix is pouring pints again after two months without a liquor license.

The Rose and Crown at Seventh and Adams streets lost its license in December but a new one has been approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor, the pub announced on its Facebook page Friday.

Owner Don Phillippi told The Arizona Republic in December that the bar's building is owned by the city of Phoenix, which was trying to eliminate the number of liquor licenses it owns, forcing the bar to get one for itself.

During the dry months, The Rose and Crown still served food, but it operated on shorter hours.

The pub is a hotspot for fans of English Premier League soccer, often sponsoring giveaways during games.

Over the weekend the pub is open until 10 p.m. Friday, then 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday before returning to its normal schedule next week.

Browser does not support iframes.

(© 2017 KPNX)