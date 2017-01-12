The Original Carolina's Mexican Food restaurant opening new Avondale location

One of the Valley's most popular restaurants is opening up a new location. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Phoenix Mexican food fans, rejoice!

The Original Carolina's Mexican Food restaurant will be debuting a new location at 27 N. Dysart Road in Avondale.

According to their Facebook page, the new spot is expected to open in late January, but an official opening date hasn't been announced.

West Valley fans of the restaurant will be able to still enjoy the restaurant's Mexican classics such as tamales, menudo, enchiladas and tacos.

And let's not forget about their delicious homemade tortillas.

