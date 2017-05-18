The Hermosa Inn offering great staycation deals

Hermosa Inn. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton / 12 News)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Tucked away in the middle of the city, The Hermosa Inn is a beautiful escape for a staycation.

The historic property cherishes the past by honoring famed artist, Lon Megargee, who built the property in 1930s as his private home before opening it up to guests.

The charm of yesteryear is visible at every turn at this rustic retreat -- from the inviting accommodations to the pool, lush desert landscaping and the delicious dining options on the stunning patio at LON's or at the bar at LON's Last Drop.

A few new additions were recently added to the property. Those include 10 new deluxe casitas, renovation of 12 historic rancho casitas and the expansion of LON's Last Drop bar and patio.

Modern luxury truly meets authentic Arizona charm at The Hermosa Inn, and this summer you can savor it all for cheap.

The Summer In Paradise Getaway package, available May 19 - September 9 offers room rates starting at $139. That includes two drink tickets upon arrival, daily poolside treats and a $25 daily food and beverage credit.

Food specials are also available this summer which include a $45 three course prix-fixe menu prepared by Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco.

Sip and Save On Sunday's will offer 50% off on a selection of wines by the bottle.

Cool off while dining in LON's underground wine cellar. Beginning June 1 - September 9, the signature wine, which is usually only opened for private parties, will now be available for parties of two or more, Thursday through Saturday nights.

The $65+/person menu will also be prepared by Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco and his culinary team.

For more information on booking rooms and reservations, visit www.hermosainn.com.

© 2017 KPNX-TV