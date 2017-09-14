The emotional toll of DACA hanging in the balance

Edder Diaz Martinez hopes for a permanent solution to make his mom's sacrifice to bring him here when he was 5 worth it, and he says it would be heartbreaking if he were to be separated from his family. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX – The fight over DACA at the national level impacts 28,000 Dreamers in Arizona.

These talks are only the latest twist in what has become an emotional rollercoaster for many of them.

Edder Diaz Martinez, 27, has been in the U.S. since he was 5 years old. He was brought by his mother from Mexico to escape poverty.

He is a DACA student at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, and he works full time to support his mother and his younger brother, who is a citizen.

Diaz hopes for a permanent solution to make his mom's sacrifices worth it, and he says it would be heartbreaking if he were to be separated from his family.

"The Dream Act is there,” said Diaz. “It'll give us a permanent solution. There is nothing tied to it that would criminalize my mom. She risked her life to be able to come to this county.”

He is set to graduate in May, and another concern of his is that he may have to pay out-of-state tuition again if he loses protection under deferred action.

May also happens to be two months after Congress's deadline to approve a new DACA deal.

