The charges against the 33 Arizona undocumented immigrants MCSO released

Antonio Herbert, arrested on charges of transporting or selling marijuana, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on an officer. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released 33 undocumented immigrants since last Friday, when Sheriff Paul Penzone announced a change in procedure.

They were arrested on charges of crimes ranging from simple reckless driving to assault on a police officer to extreme DUI.

MCSO is still allowing U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to check the immigration status of those in its jails, but it is no longer holding onto inmates beyond their release time until ICE can pick them up. Penzone said the change was advised by the county attorney's office due to a legal situation.

