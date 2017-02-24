Barrio chef threatened after closing on 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Barrio Cafe chef threatened after closing on "A Day Without Immigrants." (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Barrio Cafe chef Silvana Salcido Esparza is receiving hateful backlash after closing on February 16 for "A Day Without Immigrants."

"You guys are gonna feel the hurt for closing, we are going to boycott your restaurants, you will go broke and go back to Mexico," said an angry caller who left a voicemail at Barrio Cafe.

"I don't think they are my customers, I just think they are people that probably wouldn't come to my restaurants anyways," Esparza said.

She knew she'd have to face negativity after it, but not hateful threats.

"The thought of threats never crossed my mind. The ugly phone calls, that's expected. But the threats of die and we are gonna call ICE and all that, that's over the top," Esparza said.

Esparza isn't too worried about the calls, but is going to investigate.

"I think they were harmless to be honest, but I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Esparza.

A Phoenix detective was at the restaurants today, meeting with staff, listening to the voicemails and gathering information.

On a positive note, Barrio Cafe received another voicemail this morning, totally opposite of the hateful messages.

"Right on, good for you, and all those hateful people that are leaving hateful messages should be ashamed of themselves. I'm going to eat at your restaurants and tell all my friends to eat at your restaurants. Good for you guys for standing up for what's right," said a supportive caller.

(© 2017 KPNX)