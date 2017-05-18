Tent City to become space for animal program for inmates

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference April 4, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX - Tent City may be turning into a type of animal shelter for inmates.

The facility was opened in 1993 by Sheriff Joe Arpaio as a way to help with overcrowding in the Phoenix jails.

Tent City drew harsh criticism from those who said it was cruel to inmates.

Six weeks ago Sheriff Penzone closed the program. Half of the 800 inmates housed there have been moved to other jails. The other half will be relocated in the coming months.

Wednesday during his first 100 days in office speech, Sheriff Penzone said an option he is pursuing is a detention space where inmates would work with shelter animals.

He added it could be a way to teach prisoners compassion and discourage them from committing future crimes.

Since 2000, MCSO has also operated a no-kill shelter for abused animals so this could be a place for that to increase.

