Tempe Walmart evacuated after man fires shots at woman inside store

12 News , KPNX 9:54 AM. MST January 15, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz., -- A Tempe Walmart was evacuated Sunday morning after shots were fired inside the store near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.

Tempe police said a man fired a gun during a fight with a woman.

The store was evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time. 

Earlier Sunday morning, there was a homicide at a home about one mile away from this Walmart. However, police say, a this time, the two incidents appear not to be related. 

 

