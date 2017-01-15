Tempe Walmart evacuated after man fires shots at woman inside store

TEMPE, Ariz., -- A Tempe Walmart was evacuated Sunday morning after shots were fired inside the store near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.
Tempe police said a man fired a gun during a fight with a woman.
The store was evacuated.
No one was hurt.
Police are searching for the suspect at this time.
Earlier Sunday morning, there was a homicide at a home about one mile away from this Walmart. However, police say, a this time, the two incidents appear not to be related.
