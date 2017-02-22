Tempe Uber users can request self-driving cars

A self-driving uber. Feb. 21, 2017. (Photo: Stacey Davis/12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - People in Tempe could find themselves in a driverless car, as Uber has begun testing its self-driving cars in Arizona.

Tempe Uber users now have the option to use a self-driving car by requesting an UberX through the app. Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed the program by taking a ride on Tuesday.

If a rider wants a traditional, driver-controlled Uber, they can cancel their ride and re-request.

All self-driving cars will have a human behind the wheel to monitor the trip.

Uber moved its self-driving program to Arizona after driverless cars were banned from California roads over lack of required permits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.