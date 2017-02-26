Tempe Town Lake hosting photo contest

Elmore pedestrian bridge at Tempe Town Lake (Photo: Kiana Duran, Special to 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - You have probably walked across the Tempe Town Lake pedestrian bridge at some point, but did you know the bridge is getting a new name? On March 18, it will be called the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge, named after James Elmore, who had the idea to turn the Salt River bed into a lake.

To help people get used to the name and share the beauty of the lake area, the City of Tempe is hosting a bridge photo contest. All you have to do to enter is post a picture of any of the Tempe Town Lake bridges on Instagram and use the hashtag “ElmoreBridge.” Once you are entered, there are several categories you can win a prize in:

· Elmore Pedestrian Bridge Prize: The best photo of the Pedestrian Bridge will win their photo blown up HUGE on the side of a Tempe recycling truck. City of Tempe staff will select the winner.

People's Choice: The photo with the most Instagram likes wins a gift certificate to Tempe Camera.

The photo with the most Instagram likes wins a gift certificate to Tempe Camera. Best Architectural Photo: Chosen by the Rio Salado Architecture Foundation, this photo will best depict the beauty of the structures of any of Town Lake's bridges. The prize is two tickets to Tempe Center for the Arts for Batare', a choreographed taiko drum masterpiece.

Chosen by the Rio Salado Architecture Foundation, this photo will best depict the beauty of the structures of any of Town Lake's bridges. The prize is two tickets to Tempe Center for the Arts for Batare', a choreographed taiko drum masterpiece. Photographer's Photo: Chosen by the staff of Tempe Camera, this photo will be the best overall photo of Tempe Town Lake and its bridges. The prize for this category is a golden hour boat ride with photography guidance by Guy Reed, a well-known photography instructor and camera expert from Tempe Camera. The boat ride is donated by Tempe Boat Rentals.

Chosen by the staff of Tempe Camera, this photo will be the best overall photo of Tempe Town Lake and its bridges. The prize for this category is a golden hour boat ride with photography guidance by Guy Reed, a well-known photography instructor and camera expert from Tempe Camera. The boat ride is donated by Tempe Boat Rentals. City of Tempe Prize: Chosen by Tempe Town Lake boating staff, this photo should show the overall beauty of Tempe Town Lake. This photo might show the people who enjoy it. The prize: a free standup paddleboard experience by coaches at Tempe Town Lake.

The deadline for entry is March 13. The winners will be announced via Instagram and Twitter on March 18.

(© 2017 KPNX)