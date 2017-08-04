Tempe PD: Stranger in car approached boy, offered ride

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a stranger who offered a ride to a student in south Tempe Friday morning.

The boy was running to a bus stop near Ray and Rural roads when a man driving a dark blue hatchback car offered him a ride.

Police said the boy kept on toward the bus stop, ignoring the stranger.

Tempe PD said there's no established crime in this situation, but they have increased their presence in the area.

The stranger is described as a white man in his 30s wearing glasses with medium-length dark gelled hair. Police said he did not have facial hair, tattoos or piercings.

In a release, Tempe PD encouraged parents to speak to their kids about safety on their way to and from school as the school year is just beginning.

© 2017 KPNX-TV