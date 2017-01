Tempe Police investigating a homicide near Baseline Rd. & Mills Ave. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz., -- Tempe police are investigating a homicide at a residence near Baseline Road and Mills Avenue.

Police were called to the house at about 4 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers found the body of a man in the backyard of the house.

An unidentified man was seen running away from the scene.

He has not yet been located.

