Tempe PD gives more details on suspect in Mesa teacher shooting

Caleb Bartles. (Photo: Tempe PD)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police released more information Tuesday on the man suspected of shooting and killing a Mesa High School teacher early Sunday morning.

The Tempe Police Department released a new picture of suspect Caleb Bartels, 27, and said Bartels and 26-year-old victim Ryne Zahner were friends, adding there was no sign of forced entry to Zahner's home in advance of the shooting.

MORE: Murdered mesa teacher's sister remembers him

Officials said in a release Tuesday night that Bartels may have traveled to Sacramento, California, Reno, Nevada or Beaverton, Oregon.

He's still considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Bartels' whereabouts, you can contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

RELATED: Mesa HS students wear purple in honor of teacher

(© 2017 KPNX)