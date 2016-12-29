Tempe PD bands together to help officer's family of 15

The Ryberg family has 13 children -- seven adopted with special needs, which is something Nate and Lori have always had a heart for,. Friends are trying to get them a brand new 15-passenger van with a wheelchair lift. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - In a home, in a quiet Queen Creek neighborhood, lives a family with a lot of love to give. But the tables have turned. It's their chance, now, to receive some love.

The Ryberg family has seven adopted children with special needs, which is something Nate and Lori have always had a heart for.

"We've been together since we were 17," said Nate, a Tempe police officer, "and we started babysitting kids [who were] developmentally disabled or [had] special needs. We've just always done it."

Since then, they knew it would always a busy life -- they now have 13 kids.

They've gone through several vehicles, driving them until the wheels fall off.

They have transportation now, but with three wheelchair users, it's a chore to get everyone loaded up.

"It's for the kids," said Nate. "They can feel like they're just getting into a car without me."

So his co-workers at Tempe PD stepped in to help.

"He talks about maybe getting a lift for their existing van, but that's not what they need," said Sgt. Josie Montenegro of the Tempe Police Department. "They need new equipment so they can travel and do things they want to do as a family."

And that's exactly what they're trying to do with a GoFundMe campaign.

"It's flabbergasting. I had no idea," said Lori Ryberg, describing her appreciation for the campaign. "And the Tempe Police Department -- I can't believe those guys. They've gone above and beyond."

That level of commitment isn't all that new in the Ryberg story, though. This caring couple has gone above and beyond done for the 25 years since their first adoption, opening their home and their hearts to children in need.

If you'd like to support the Rybergs, you can go to the GoFundMe page set up for them.

