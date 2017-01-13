Tempe man booked for manslaughter after shooting death of girlfriend

Brian McCartney booking photo. (Photo: Tempe POlice Department)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A young woman shot in Tempe Thursday has died, and her boyfriend has been booked for manslaughter, according to Tempe police.

Police say officers found 21-year-old Kahtrina Durham unconscious with a gunshot wound after responding to a call of an accidental shooting at an apartment at 7250 S. Kyrene.

Durham was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Durham's live-in boyfriend, 25-year-old Bryan McCartney, told investigators he had grabbed his gun for "safety reasons" when someone he didn't know knocked on their front door.

McCartney said he soon learned it was another roommate and while attempting to make his gun "safe," it went off hitting Durham.

McCartney was arrested and booked into Tempe City Jail pending a manslaughter charge.

