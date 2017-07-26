Tempe man accused of using identity of baby who died in 1982

Jeremiah Ash. (Photo: ADOT)

PHOENIX (AP) - A Tempe man has been arrested for allegedly stealing the identity of a baby who's been dead for 35 years.

The Arizona Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General found 35-year-old Jeremiah Ash was using the name, birth date and Social Security number of Michael Anthony Lewis II.

Authorities say Lewis was 10 months old when he was killed in 1982 in Oceanside, California.

ADOT detectives located the Arizona driver license in Lewis' name and ran the photo through the facial recognition system.

He's now jailed on suspicion of identity theft and forgery.

Ash allegedly also used the same stolen identity to obtain a driver license in Florida and may be facing charges in that state.

Investigators also discovered Ash is wanted in Michigan for failure to pay child support.

