Tempe curling club gears up for Winter Olympics

Members of Tempe's Coyotes Curling Club prep for the 2018 Winter Games, Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The countdown is on until the 2018 Winter Olympics, and a local curling club is gearing up.

Coyotes Curling Club, located in Tempe, is home to 250 members. The club offers a wide assortment of leagues, learn-to-curl classes, corporate events, training, and practice time.

Some members hope to qualify for the Olympics, others just do it for fun.

Whatever your skill level or interest, the Coyotes Curling Club has a program or league for you.

Visit www.coyotescurling.com for more info.

(© 2017 KPNX)