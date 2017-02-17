Tempe building splash playground at Kiwanis Park

A splashpad at Tempe Beach Park. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The City of Tempe will demolish the splash playground at Tempe Beach Park and build a new one at Kiwanis Park.

The Tempe Beach playground has been under construction since 2015, when a planned $300,000 upgrade fell through. During planning, crews discovered the original builders had failed to adequately mark underground utilities. They also found problems with the drainage at the site.

All of that added up to a $1.5 million bill.

At that point, city officials said they started considering moving the splash playground to a better location.

"The way this was initially construction probably wasn't the best," Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell said during a council meeting on Feb. 2, "which is why we're here now."

Now, city officials have decided the splash playground will be rebuilt at Kiwanis Park, a more central location.

"Given the problems we had at Town Lake with our old splash playground, I don't see any other viable option other than this one," Tempe City Councilman David Schapira said during that meeting.

City officials said the new splash pad, which is estimated to cost $1.7 million, should be done in 2018.

