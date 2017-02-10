Tempe, ASU police search for gropers, flasher

Tempe PD provided a composite sketch of a man they say followed a woman in her 20s into a parking garage and groped her . (Photo: Tempe Police Department)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Three sex crimes not only happened in the same vicinity but within about a week's time.

No arrests have been made, and police said the incidents are not related. That means multiple suspects could still be on the loose.

"We're going to do as much as we can to work with our community to inform everyone and hopefully get additional information," said Sgt. Josie Montenegro of the Tempe Police Department.

Montenegro says crime solving is a community effort, especially since sexual assault can happen in the blink of an eye.

•Jan. 29

A man approached a woman walking near University Drive and McAllister Avenue, according to Arizona State University police. He grabbed her butt and ran off.

•Feb. 2

Three days later, and only one block away, police said a man followed a woman into a parking garage at McAllister Avenue and Tyler Street. He flashed her and ran away.

•Feb. 6

Off campus, Tempe police say a man attacked a woman at an apartment complex, this time near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

He approached her, made some comments and groped her in broad daylight.

The victim screamed, and the man got away.

ASU student Jasmine Tucker said she takes precautions especially when she walks alone.

"If I have my phone, I'll make sure I'm aware of my surroundings," said Tucker. "I won't have my earbuds and stuff in."

Montenegro agrees with that advice for anyone, especially in the Tempe area with three suspects on the loose.

"If someone approaches you, or you see something suspicious, run away or scream," she said. "If you're getting out of your vehicle, make sure you have your keys in your hand -- your finger on the panic alarm just in case you need to use it."

