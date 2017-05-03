Teen on life support after morning crash in Peoria; 3 others also hospitalized

A pickup truck and a car involved in a crash in Peoria May 3, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Four teen girls were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a serious crash in northern Peoria. One of the teens is on life support as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

All four girls were in a car that ran a stop sign in a neighborhood northwest of I-17 and Happy Valley Road around 7:05 a.m., according to police. They were hit by a pickup truck headed west on Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road at Ridgeline Road.

Sandra Day O'Connor High School confirmed in a letter to parents that the teens are all students of the school.

A 15-year-old girl who was in the rear driver's side seat is on life support. Two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old are also in the hospital -- one has minor injuries and the other two have serious injuries, police said.

A 42-year-old man was driving the pickup truck, according to Peoria PD, and he was not injured in the crash. He's cooperated with police in the investigation.

Police are still investigating but impairment and speed aren't believed to be factors involved in the crash.

