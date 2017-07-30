Teen missing, police asking for public's help

Jada Marie Joiner, a 15-year-old teen has been missing since Thurs. July 27, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Phoenix, since Thursday and police are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Jada Marie Joiner, went missing on Thursday and she’s believed to be with Stephon Howard in a 2013, gray Dodge Avendger with Arizona license plates, BKA9655.

Jada is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of a compass on her right thigh.

Howard is 29-years-old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown colored eyes. He has multiple tattoos including a flame and a dynamite bomb tattoos on his neck.

The teen’s family is concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen them, contact the Missing Persons Unit 602-534-2121 or send an email to caleb.morris@phoenix.gov.

