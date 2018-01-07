Teen defensive driving program in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - As part of a national teen defensive driving program, professional instructors spent the weekend teaching teens how to be safe and responsible behind the wheel out at West World in Scottsdale.

The advanced crash avoidance program gives teens and their parents tips based on real life-savings situations.

“The screeching of the tires made my blood pressure go up just a little bit,” said Jessica Ybarra, who signed her almost 18 and 16-year old kids up for the Brakes teen pro-active driving school, to become better drivers.

“Hopefully learn a few good lessons,” she said. “I learned quite a few myself… we practiced almost hitting a deer.”

She also learned about what the anti-lock brake system can do.

“Scared me a little,” she said. “I didn’t realize those work the way they are supposed to… it made me a little bit better prepared for when I do have to use them.”

“Better educated for sure,” said Ybarra.

Doug Herbert is the Founder of the Brakes Teen Driving charity.

“I started this program back in 2008 when my two teenage boys were killed in a car crash,” he said.

Herbert created this program with one goal in mind.

“I don’t want any other parent to get this phone call,” said Herbert. “We’re going to teach these teenagers how to be safer and better drivers, so that’s what we’re doing here.”

They’re making it happen by putting them in real life situations.

“Skid avoidance, anti-lock braking, emergency lane change, off road recovery,” he said.

Participants are learning about all the things that cause fatal crashes among teens.

“It’s a learning experience,” said Danielle Langford, who was a student in the program and now she’s a volunteer.

“They teach you what not to do and what to do as a driver,” she said.

“I didn’t know before my two boys were in that car crash that car crashes are the number one thing that kills teenagers,” said Herbert. “Brakes is trying to change that.”

Studies show participants are 64% less likely to get into a crash within the first three years after completing the course.

“Hopefully we’re saving some lives,” he said.

The program is free and has worked with more than 30,000 teen drivers across the nation. For more information visit their website Put on the Brakes.

© 2018 KPNX-TV