Six teachers were fired over winter break from Imagine West Gilbert. (Photo: Phillip Mathews / 12 News)

GILBERT, Ariz- Imagine West Gilbert Elementary School is saying six teachers were terminated because they violated the school’s drug and alcohol abuse policy.

The communications officer for Imagine West said it specifically related to an alcohol incident that happened on school campus and during school hours last month right before winter break was set to begin.

“I would be mortified if they didn’t do what they did over the situation,” said the school’s PTO president, Jamie Germann. “It’s very clear in the teacher’s handbook of the rules that they are to abide by, and they broke a rule in the teacher’s handbook, and that’s a consequence."

School officials said all teachers who were fired have been replaced. There is no criminal investigation by Gilbert police, and school representatives said no children were involved in the alcohol incident.

