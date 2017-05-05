Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of 13-year-old student pleads not guilty

Kara Loofborough booking photo. (Photo: Tempe PD)

PHOENIX - Kara Loofborough, a former teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe accused of luring a 13-year-old student for sexual exploitation, pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Loofborough, 26, was arrested last month and, according to police, admitted to showing her genitalia to the boy while video chatting. She told police she was aware that he was only 13 years old.

Her next court date is June 16, according to a court spokesperson.

