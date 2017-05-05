KPNX
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of 13-year-old student pleads not guilty

12 News , KPNX 12:24 PM. MST May 05, 2017

PHOENIX - Kara Loofborough, a former teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe accused of luring a 13-year-old student for sexual exploitation, pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Loofborough, 26, was arrested last month and, according to police, admitted to showing her genitalia to the boy while video chatting. She told police she was aware that he was only 13 years old.

PREVIOUSLY: Graphic pictures and video sent from Phoenix teacher to student

 Her next court date is June 16, according to a court spokesperson.

